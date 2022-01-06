Newly-Signed AEW Star Suffers Injury During AEW Rampage

AEW president Tony Khan announced earlier this week that, one day after his appearance on AEW Dark, former WWE star Jake Atlas had signed with the company. That announcement was followed up on AEW Dynamite with Adam Cole challenging Atlas to a match on AEW Rampage, saying he’d give him a one-way ticket “back to Orlando.” The episode was taped after Dynamite ended and, unfortunately, news quickly broke that Atlas had suffered some sort of leg injury and that the match had to end quickly.

The severity of the injury is unknown, though PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson described Atlas having “blown out” his knee and was on crutches at the end of the show. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Atlas wrestled two matches following his WWE release last year, once for GCW and then for Ring of Honor prior to its hiatus. He then announced his retirement, citing mental health.

“I’m not concussed or ‘banged up.’ I simply just can’t keep going anymore. Take your mental health seriously, both for yourselves & for each other, because we only have one life to live,” he wrote at the time. “Thank you to anyone who did support me for 5 years. I didn’t do much, but what I did was fun. I’m stepping away from wrestling completely right now so please don’t ask me to do interviews/appearances. I’d like my privacy to be respected. At 26 years old, I’ve got my entire life ahead of me & I’m choosing to explore completely different industries to find my passion again. Unfortunately, it was unhealthy for me the entire time. I just learned how to hide it really well. I hope that friends & fans I’ve made alike continue to support me no matter what. I have major anxiety just having done that, please be sensitive. Thank you.”

He then opened up about his return to action on Twitter — “If only everyone knew every detail leading up to this. This means everything to me. Cliché but I REALLY have a lot to prove now. This year, whether you love me or hate me, you’re going to know me. It is what it is. Superstar is back. Thank you @TonyKhan.”