AEW's Kenny Omega Reveals He's Undergoing Surgery "Very Soon"

In December, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega suffered a severe case of diverticulitis that would send him to the emergency room following an AEW Dynamite taping. He was poised for a tag team title shot with Chris Jericho following their win against the Young Bucks at Full Gear but those plans were scrapped when he got injured.

He thought it was complications from his past health issues coming back but as Omega would reveal later on, he was very close to a serious situation that could have killed him had he waited to go to the hospital. Omega has spent time healing at home while streaming to fans on his Twitch channel. Though he hasn't been inside the ring, he has been furthering current storylines that are going down, namely The Elite story.

Omega returned to AEW on Dynamite two weeks ago which came as a surprise to himself as he wasn't promising he'd be there. He showed up and was confronted by The Elite who attacked him. He appeared again this week, exercising his EVP powers from a hospital bed to pick The Elite's opponents for Double or Nothing. Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston and FTR will go head-to-head with the Young Bucks, Jack Perry and Kazuchika Okada.

Omega has since revealed that he will be undergoing surgery "very very very soon" which is something he previously noted was a possibility. Prior to now, he had wanted to try to heal himself without it, explaining that he has good days ago bad days in his recovery.

"I did have to go back to the hospital," Omega said on his recent Twitch stream. "The good news is that I was able to get some pre-op stuff done. It's a double-edged sword, it's good news and bad news. The good news is, I have a wonderful doctor and he is someone who is the top of his field. He is very hard to get appointments and surgeries with. However, he's done me a solid. I will actually be getting surgery very, very, very soon. Unfortunately for me, it means I have to leave town again. However, again, this guy is the top in his field. Even though it's a major surgery, I do feel the most comfortable with this individual. So, even though there are always worries going into a major surgery, if there is one person I feel the most confident with, it's this dude."

Omega continued, "That's coming up right away. Right away, right away. A couple of days. I'm looking forward to it. A little bit of nerves, but to have such a capable doctor that I was able to have take care of this as quickly as he is, I do feel fortunate and that luck was on my side a little bit. There is good and bad. I'm feeling good about it and I'm optimistic. There was a moment when I was dealing with this stuff where I wasn't sure if I could come back. I was actually leaning towards, not leaning towards, but heavily considering the possibility that I might not ever (return)."

Comicbook continues to wish Omega the best in his recovery and will provide further updates on his AEW status as they are known.