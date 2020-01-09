Watch: Jon Moxley Pretends to Join The Inner Circle, Smashes Champagne Bottle Over Chris Jericho’s Head

Jon Moxley pulled a fast one on Chris Jericho on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and wound up leaving “Le Champion” in a pile of broken glass while he ran off with his new Ford GT. The final segment of the show was dedicated to Moxley giving his answer over whether or not he’d join Jericho’s Inner Circle faction. The former WWE Champion and shocked everyone by revealing he was wearing one of the group’s shirts, then said that by joining the group he would be achieving his goal of dominating professional wrestling. Jericho, Moxley, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager all celebrated in the ring with champagne bottles as the live crowd in Memphis booed.

But after Guevara and Hager left the ring, Moxley grabbed one last bottle and told Jericho he was “just kidding.” He then smashed the bottle in Jericho’s face and hit him with a Dirty Deeds before leaving the ring.

Both Jericho and Moxley picked up major wins this past weekend at the Wrestle Kingdom 14 show for New Japan Pro Wrestling at the Tokyo Dome. Moxley beat Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match to win back the IWGP United States Championship, then retained the title the following day against Juice Robinson before starting up a new feud with Minoru Suzuki. Meanwhile Jericho forced Hiroshi Tanahashi to submit to the Liontamer, much to the shock of the fans in attendance.

Tanahashi would have earned himself a shot at the AEW World Championship if he won, and even afterwards Jericho was still pushing the idea.

“Put aside all hurt feelings, put aside all the egos, put aside all of the issues and politics and concentrate on great wrestling matches and big business,” Jericho said. “I haven’t been doing this at the highest of levels for 29 years as what some people say the greatest of all time because I’m a stupid business man. I can see the amount of money that we could make together with AEW and New Japan, both here in Japan and in the United States, and Canada, and England, and Australia, and all around the world. So even though I beat Tanahashi tonight, I would be more than willing to wrestle him again, any time, and I’d be willing to give him an AEW title shot. And [Kazuchika] Okada. And [Tetsuya] Naito, and [Minoru] Suzuki, and [Kota] Ibushi, and [Will] Ospreay.”