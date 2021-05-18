AEW's Jon Moxley to Release Autobiography This November

✖

All Elite Wrestling and former WWE star Jon Moxley has an autobiography titled 'MOX' set for release on Nov. 2. Publisher Premuted Press announced the book's release this week, stating, "Ride alongside Jon Moxley as he retraces some of the highways traveled on his remarkable journey. Revel in the never-before-told stories about his early life in Cincinnati, Ohio; the gritty independent wrestling scene where he cut his teeth; the complicated corporate landscape of the WWE where he bucked against authority; and the rebellious upstart AEW, where he won the championship in 2020 and was finally free to achieve the vision of the wrestler he'd always wanted to be.

"With plenty of pitstops and revelatory insights, including grizzly ultraviolent encounters, crazy characters who became lifelong friends, and his unforgettable matches in Japan, MOX is the riveting account of the life of a brawler. It is a tale written in blood and soaked in debauchery, with a good dose of wisdom accumulated along the way," the release continued. "More than a backstage pass into the arena, MOX is a ticket into the ring. Once inside, you'll never look at pro wrestling the same again."

The book will be available at Barnes & Noble and online via Amazon.

Moxley opened this past week's AEW Dynamite and successfully defended the IWGP United States Championship in a crossover with New Japan Pro Wrestling, taking on Japanese wrestling legend Yuji Nagata.

Yuji Nagata with Ren Narita entrance/

Jon Moxley with Eddie Kingston "Wild Thing" entrance pic.twitter.com/xbwIsG5s7n — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) May 13, 2021

Moxley famously left the WWE in April 2019, then arrived in All Elite Wrestling one month later. He captured the AEW World Championship from Chris Jericho at the Revolution 2020 pay-per-view and was the company's top star throughout the worst months of the pandemic, holding the title all the way up until the Winter Is Coming special in December (dropping it to Kenny Omega). But while Moxley is neither the first nor the last WWE star to leave Vince McMahon's company and joining the rising new promotion, he doesn't expect the two to ever work together like AEW is currently doing with New Japan, Impact Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance.

"That would never happen," he told Inside The Ropes in February. "That's not even worth wasting any mental energy to... You know. I mean, if you want to fantasy book some cool s**. You know, maybe you could fantasy book it for, like, fun magazine, stuff. You know, Like back in the day, in magazines, you used to always have, like, "Dream match. Bill Goldberg versus Steve Austin," in '98. But that ain't gonna happen."