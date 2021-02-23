Jon Moxley Explains Why WWE Will Never Work With AEW

✖

The idea of WWE working together with All Elite Wrestling might sound crazy on the surface, but both Cody Rhodes and AEW owner Tony Khan have left the door open to the possibility during recent interviews. Rhodes was the first to get the ball rolling, telling the New York Post, "There's no reason that there couldn't be a potential WWE crossover one day. And I don't mean that's a thing that's been discussed or happening, but none of those rules that exist for other places exist for us. Wrestling is really this universal industry. The territory reference that you made, that's fairly accurate, but the part of it that's most accurate was there was a genuine trust.

"[1970s NWA President] Eddie Graham and Vince [McMahon] Sr. they traded people all the time and made prolific pieces of business out of it and they did it in a way where they introduced these characters in New York and then next thing you know they introduce these characters in Florida and it kept things fresh because above all, Wednesday Night War or not, the main thing we have to do for fans for the rest of this run — and I want this company to be around forever — is keep it fresh," he added.

But Jon Moxley, who worked in WWE as Dean Ambrose from 2011-19, doesn't see it actually happening.

"That would never happen," he said while speaking with Inside The Ropes. "That's not even worth wasting any mental energy to... You know. I mean, if you want to fantasy book some cool s**. You know, maybe you could fantasy book it for, like, fun magazine, stuff. You know, Like back in the day, in magazines, you used to always have, like, "Dream match. Bill Goldberg versus Steve Austin," in '98. But that ain't gonna happen."

Moxley's skepticism isn't unfounded, as WWE rarely works with a wrestling brand that it doesn't either directly own or have a working relationship with. Meanwhile, AEW now finds itself working with Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance, Lucha Libre AAA and various Joshi promotions.

Do you ever see the WWE/AEW crossover happening? Or has Moxley nailed it on the head? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!