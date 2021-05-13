AEW Fans Love Jon Moxley's New Entrance Theme on AEW Dynamite
Jon Moxley opened AEW Dynamite this week by defending his IWGP United States Championship against New Japan Pro Wrestling's Yuji Nagata. But as an extra treat, Moxley walked his way down to the ring to new entrance music — "Wild Thing" by The Troggs. AEW president Tony Khan has made a habit out of buying the rights to classic songs if they fit his wrestlers — Orange Cassidy has "Where's My Mind" by The Pixies and Jurassic Express enter to "Tarzan Boy" by Baltimora — and it looks like he's done it again with the classic rock song.
Fans watching along at home absolutely loved the music choice and vocally praised the moment on social media. Check out some of the reactions below!
It's WILD THING!
Watch #AEWDynamite every week with https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK. Available in select Intl markets pic.twitter.com/2Zz8HtyNw2— FITE (@FiteTV) May 13, 2021
Renee Loves It!
prevnext
WILD THING!!!!!!!— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) May 13, 2021
It Landed
prevnext
Mox walking out to WILD THING.
Big Tone does it again. When AEW lands, it's so great.— Voices of Wrestling (@voiceswrestling) May 13, 2021
Hold 'Em Back
prevnext
AEW GOT WILD THING?! AWE HELL YEAH #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/KQPBl5AtXb— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) May 13, 2021
Oh Yes
prevnext
oh my god he got WILD THING for Moxley????— 🐯TIGER DRIVER🐯 (@TigerDriver9X) May 13, 2021
Groovy
prevnext
Wild thing you make everything groovy baby #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/kwHaDSMbj9— ⚃👑Mr YUK DADDY👑⚃ aka Pablo Escobar (@slothstyle83) May 13, 2021
Mind Blown
prevnext
Jon Moxley using Wild Thing, which was Onita’s theme song, a week after Onita announced that he’s reviving FMW???????? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/p9Nbn3Wfui— Denis (@SithGangOrDie) May 13, 2021
Paying Respect to the Legend
prev
MOXLEY GETTING ONITA’S THEME!!!— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) May 13, 2021