AEW Fans Love Jon Moxley's New Entrance Theme on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley opened AEW Dynamite this week by defending his IWGP United States Championship against New Japan Pro Wrestling's Yuji Nagata. But as an extra treat, Moxley walked his way down to the ring to new entrance music — "Wild Thing" by The Troggs. AEW president Tony Khan has made a habit out of buying the rights to classic songs if they fit his wrestlers — Orange Cassidy has "Where's My Mind" by The Pixies and Jurassic Express enter to "Tarzan Boy" by Baltimora — and it looks like he's done it again with the classic rock song.

Fans watching along at home absolutely loved the music choice and vocally praised the moment on social media. Check out some of the reactions below!