Jon Moxley Retains the AEW World Championship Against Lance Archer, Gets Choked Out by Eddie Kingston

Jon Moxley escaped his latest AEW World Championship match by the skin of his teeth, but he still wound up knocked out as AEW Dynamite went off the air. Mox took on Lance Archer in a No Disqualification Match for the company's top title and seemed to have the match won with back-to-back Paradigm Shifts (one of which was through a pair of tables). Archer kicked out, nailed a DDT and planted Moxley with his Blackout finisher. But just as the referee was about to count the pin, Moxley rolled Archer up for the victory.

After the bout Eddie Kingston, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M chased Archer off and pretended to congratulate Moxley. "The Mad King" eventually dropped the charade, hitting Moxley with a spinning back elbow before locking in a rear-naked choke. The show ended with Kingston still applying the hold as he screamed at the world champion.

Kingston recently cut a promo on AEW Dark saying he wanted an I Quit Match with Moxley, since he still claims their first match ended without him ever tapping out or surrendering. Given that the Full Gear pay-per-view is just a few weeks away, that sounds like the main event for the show.

Kingston & the Lucha Bros just gave Moxley more of a beat down post-match!#AEWDynamite. pic.twitter.com/kOS33TgowR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2020

AEW slowly started the build toward the Nov. 7 show this week, confirming that Darby Allin would challenge for the TNT Championship at the event. FTR will also defend their tag titles on the show, taking on the winner of next week's four-way between The Young Bucks, Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade and The Dark Order's John Silver & Alex Reynolds.