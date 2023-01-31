Current AEW Champion Reportedly Has Their Visa Issues Resolved

Current AEW World Trios Champion Kenny Omega has not wrestled on AEW programming since he and The Young Bucks completed their Best of Seven Series with Death Triangle on the Jan. 11 episode of AEW Dynamite. It was then reported that Omega, a Canadian, was dealing with issues regarding his work visa and it was keeping him from working AEW tapings. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported on Tuesday that those issues have been resolved and that "The Cleaner" is clear to work this week's AEW Dynamite. He and The Bucks aren't currently booked for the show but stay tuned for future updates.

Omega recently spoke with ComicBook regarding his appearance in the upcoming Like a Dragon: Ishin game. He also discussed his health status following the matches with Death Triangle and his Wrestle Kingdom 17 bout with Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship.

"I would say before the Best of Seven series and the Tokyo Dome I was feeling pretty good. And after completing the Best of Seven Series, which culminated in a Ladder Match, and barely being removed from the match that I did with Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom, it was kind of a slap in the face from reality being like, 'Hey, don't go thinking you're 100% again. We just let you think that for a couple of weeks (laughs). This is your new 100% so get used to it, kid.' That was the crashing back down to reality moment for me," Omega said. "Like, okay, I did it. I survived. I'm really proud of this work, but oh boy, it's going to take a while to recover. It wasn't like a 'give me a 24-hour' kind of thing. It's been over a week and I'm still feeling it."

This week's AEW Dynamite and Rampage take place at Wright State University's Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. Check out the card for Dynamite below:

TNT Championship: Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe (No Holds Barred)

Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage

Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher

The Acclaimed vs. TBA