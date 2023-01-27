Reason For Kenny Omega's AEW Absence Revealed

AEW once again has its namesake trio. The Elite returned to programming this past November at AEW Full Gear, ending their months-long suspension following the AEW All Out backstage fight. While they came up short at that pay-per-view, their loss to Death Triangle proved to be just the first match in an eventual best-of-seven series. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks would face a 3-1 deficit against Pac and the Lucha Brothers but stormed back to win the series and the AEW World Trios Titles to boot. Since becoming champions once more, the Bucks have wrestled one tag match while Omega has been nowhere to be seen.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Omega's AEW absence is "due to a visa issue." It was noted that he "badly" wanted to be at this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, which paid tribute to the late Jay Briscoe, but was unable to be there. AEW hopes that Omega can be back in time for this upcoming Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, but it is "not a lock" at this time.

It's worth noting that the January 11th edition of AEW Dynamite, the show that featured Omega and the Bucks reclaiming the AEW World Trios Titles in a ladder match, was almost postponed due to a visa issue. It's unclear if Omega's current visa issue is the same one that nearly delayed the AEW Dynamite main event two weeks ago.

Outside of AEW, Omega has had a busy January. He kicked off the year by returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling, facing and defeating Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. He then tagged with long-time rival Kazuchika Okada for the first time ever at NJPW New Year Dash the following night.

AEW is still over a month away from its next pay-per-view, AEW Revolution, which is expected to feature an AEW World Trios Titles defense from The Elite. There is no word on who their potential opponents will be. House of Black has been on a tear since coming back to AEW TV, while the return of Adam Cole could couple with a Kingdom reunion. Cole has previously teased that his first match back would come at AEW Revolution.

