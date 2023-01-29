AEW's Kenny Omega Gives a Health Update After His Best Of Seven Series and Wrestle Kingdom 17 Match With Will Ospreay

AEW's Kenny Omega spent a good chunk of 2022 undergoing surgeries and rehabbing the various injuries that had plagued him for years He finally returned to action in August alongside The Young Bucks in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, only to be hit with a suspension after the infamous "Brawl Out" incident at the All Out pay-per-view a month later. The suspensions were finally lifted at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November, allowing The Elite to start a Best of Seven Series with Death Triangle over the trios titles. Omega then kicked things into high gear to start 2023, winning the IWGP United States Championship from Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17, teaming with Kazuchika Okada at New Year Dash and winning the trios titles in a ladder match on AEW Dynamite all in less than a week.

Omega hasn't wrestled since. While promoting his appearance in the Like A Dragon: Ishin video game in an exclusive interview with ComicBook, "The Best Bout Machine" discussed his health status following that streak of critically-acclaimed matches.

"I would say before the Best of Seven series and the Tokyo Dome I was feeling pretty good. And after completing the Best of Seven Series, which culminated in a Ladder Match, and barely being removed from the match that I did with Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom, it was kind of a slap in the face from reality being like, 'Hey, don't go thinking you're 100% again. We just let you think that for a couple of weeks (laughs). This is your new 100% so get used to it, kid.' That was the crashing back down to reality moment for me," Omega said. "Like, okay, I did it. I survived. I'm really proud of this work, but oh boy, it's going to take a while to recover. It wasn't like a 'give me a 24-hour' kind of thing. It's been over a week and I'm still feeling it."

This week's AEW Dynamite and Rampage take place at Wright State University's Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. Check out the card for Dynamite below: