Top Free Agent Expects to "Talk With AEW" Soon

One of professional wrestling's biggest stars is without a contract. Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi's New Japan Pro Wrestling deal has expired, making him officially a free agent for the first time in years. Ibushi has been out of action since October 2021, suffering a shoulder injury after an awkward landing during a Phoenix Splash. During his time on the shelf, Ibushi's relationship with NJPW became significantly strained due to miscommunications with his the specifics of his contract. It became apparent that Ibushi was keen on exiting the company he called home for over a decade, which he did at the beginning of this month.

When it comes to his next move, Ibushi told Dark Puroresu Flowsion that his priority is on telling good stories.

"About money, I think it's very much unnecessary," Ibushi said. "For me, the things I care about and what's necessary [for me] are more important. I don't want to be in a match without meaning. There aren't a lot of matches without meaning, but I think I'll show up in places in the future that truly and fully understand me."

Many have expected that one of those "places in the future" will be All Elite Wrestling. Ibushi has a storied friendship with AEW World Trios Champion Kenny Omega, as the two tagged together starting back in 2009. Collectively known as the Golden Lovers, Ibushi and Omega had one reign as IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.

"A lot of my best friends are in AEW," Ibushi admitted.

While the prospect of heading to AEW is tempting, Ibushi noted that he has some unchecked boxes left in the far east.

"My younger peers in Japan are also growing up," Ibushi continued. "Nonetheless, I don't think of going to AEW immediately. I want to have a school in Japan. Once that's been worked out, I think I'lI talk with AEW."

Ibushi has never appeared on AEW programming, but his presence has been felt in a couple of major storylines. During the climactic clash between then-AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Hangman Page at AEW Full Gear 2021, the ultra-villainous Omega paused during his entrance to read a fan sign that asked, "What would Kota think?" During Omega's first singles match back this past fall, he could be heard shouting at his opponent, "You're not Ibushi!"

