AEW's Kenny Omega Returns to Impact Wrestling, Brings Up Kota Ibushi

✖

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega returned to Impact Wrestling this week to hype up his upcoming Title vs. Title match with Rich Swann. Don Callis kicked off the pair's promo, saying he had reminded Swann of how inevitable Omega's One-Winged Angel finisher is, and that there's nothing the Unified Impact World Champion can do once "The Cleaner" hits it.

Along with a highlight reel of some of Omega's best One-Winged Angels (including the one at Hard to Kill he used to pin Swann), Callis started involving champions from the past that he felt Omega was better than. That included current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi, prompting Omega to scream "Bigger than Ibushi!"

"Bigger than Hackenschmidt. Bigger than Gotch. Bigger than Thesz. Bigger than Flair. Bigger than Hogan. Bigger than Moxley...Bigger than Ibushi." Is @KennyOmegamanX the greatest wrestler in the history of professional wrestling? #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/MIDe8kS5M3 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 24, 2021

Anybody who knows the history between Omega and Ibushi as The Golden Lovers undoubtedly perked up at this line, as did any New Japan fans who have been waiting to see the crossover between it and AEW continue.

"At the PPV, I'm coming for you @GottaGetSwann and I don't care what it takes, I'm taking those titles with me." @KennyOmegamanX plans to leave #IMPACTRebellion as both AEW and IMPACT World Champions. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/nI8mbXpZQp — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 24, 2021

Omega and Swann will battle for both the AEW and Impact World Championships at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view on April 24.

Meanwhile, back in AEW Omega has to face Matt Sydal on this week's Dynamite following the shenanigans he caused during the AEW Dark: Elevation premiere. If Sydal wins, he gets a future AEW World Championship match.

Here's what else has been announced for this week's episode: