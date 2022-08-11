AEW's Kris Statlander Confirms Injury

During yesterday's AEW Dynamite it was revealed by Tony Schiavone that Kris Statlander was currently injured, but no other official details were revealed at that time. Now Statlander has confirmed the injury and revealed it was an injury to her knee. In the post Statlander says that this was to her other knee, not the one that was previously injured, and she also said she will be back "bigger, more powerful, and more than a woman." Several stars have reached out to wish her well and support her, and we here at ComicBook.com wish Statlander a speedy recovery, and can't wait to see her back in the ring.

In the post Statlander wrote "Welp. One knee fixed, one to go. After the first knee injury I came back stronger and better than ever so it's all over for you all when I come back from this one. I'm sorry to let you all done once again. I'll be back bigger, more powerful, and more than a woman."

In the replies Thunder Rosa wrote "Sad you are out, I was looking forward to finally kick your Butt! You are so strong and I will be waiting for the time we get to actually be in the ring! ❤️" Tay Melo Guevara wrote "❤️❤️❤️ all the love Kris !! You are a star and will be back stronger than you already are !"

The love extends to WWE too, as Bayley wrote "Damn. Wishing you the best recovery. You're really good", while Natalya wrote, "You'll be back soon ... better and stronger than ever in no time ❤️"

Statlander was recently involved in the feud between Athena and Jade Cargill, as they both teamed up several times to take on Cargill and The Baddies. They were previously joined by Anna Jay, but she has joined up with the Jericho Appreciation Society. Statlander has been a fan favorite in AEW for quite some time, and hopefully, she'll be back in action soon to pick up where she left off. As of now there's no time frame for her return, but when that is eventually released we will keep you updated.

