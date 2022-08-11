AEW Star's Injury Revealed During Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite was an action-packed affair and even featured the return of the AEW World Champion CM Punk, so you might have missed the unfortunate news that AEW star Kris Statlander is currently injured (via Fightful). Tony Schiavone announced during the show that Statlander was dealing with an injury but didn't go into specifics about the injury or how long she would be out of action. It appears that she might be dealing with a knee injury according to those who saw her most recent appearance in the ring, but that hasn't been confirmed by AEW. We wish Statlander a speedy recovery and hope the injury is nothing serious.

Statlander has most recently been involved in a feud with Jade Cargill and her crew The Baddies, with Statlander aligning with Cargill's other nemesis Athena. They were previously joined by Anna Jay, but since then Jay has joined the Jericho Appreciation Society and has moved out of that feud.

Hopefully, Statlander can return to in-ring action soon and pick up where she left off, though it remains to be seen what she'll be doing when she gets back. It's also not known if she will be back for AEW's next big pay-per-view All Out, which hits at the start of next month.

Right now the card is still coming together, but right now there is a World Trios Championship Tournament finals match scheduled for the show. Eddie Kingston also challenged Sammy Guevara to a singles match at the event, and if CM Punk is officially ready to go, the match for the AEW World Championship will likely take place at the pay-per-view as well.

Right now Jon Moxley is the AEW Interim World Champion, and he retained the Title during tonight's Dynamite against Chris Jericho. As Jericho looked to attack Moxley, Punk made his grand return and took out the JAS and Jericho, and he faced off with Moxley as the show came to a close. Now the two will battle and the winner will unify the Titles to become the one true AEW World Champion, though Punk never vacated the Title after his injury.

