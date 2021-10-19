All Elite Wrestling’s Tony Khan officially announced on Tuesday that the company has signed 23-year-old Daniel Garcia to a full-time contract. Best known for his work in various Northeast promotions, Garcia first debuted in AEW in September 2020 with a pair of matches on AEW Dark. He returned to the promotion in May for a few more dark matches, but by August he had gained enough notoriety to be booked on an episode of AEW Dynamite for a six-man tag match involving 2.0, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and Eddie Kingston. Since then, he’s had televised singles matches with Allin, Moxley and CM Punk.

“This year @GarciaWrestling came into @AEW with a great reputation built through his hard work on the indies, & he’s continued to work hard here in #AEW + he’s shown no fear, never backing down from anyone, even the best in the world. Thank you & welcome to the team Daniel Garcia!” Khan wrote, posting the image “Daniel Garcia is #AllElite.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This year @GarciaWrestling came into @AEW with a great reputation built through his hard work on the indies, & he’s continued to work hard here in #AEW + he’s shown no fear, never backing down from anyone, even the best in the world. Thank you & welcome to the team Daniel Garcia! pic.twitter.com/PSAPkkIxf5 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 19, 2021

“I told myself that I didn’t want to sign somewhere just to say I got a contract,” Garcia tweeted after the news broke. “I wanted to go somewhere that would help me become the best wrestler in the world. I know AEW is where I can become that. I plan on being a major player in this company for a very long time.”

This story is developing…