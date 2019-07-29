AEW on TNT Premiere Show Ticket Information Released

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) officially confirmed on Wednesday that the first episode of the weekly, live TNT show would take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The company followed up their initial announcement on Monday by revealing that tickets for the event would go on sale on Friday at 12 p.m. ET. The tickets start at $20, but seats for the first three rows will go for $250 apiece. You can find the link to buy the tickets here.

Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks promoted the ticket release on this week’s edition of Being The Elite.

“We’re going to try and sell this sucker out,” Nick said. “We need your help guys.”

The Capital One Arena has an official occupancy of 20,356, though that number is smaller for wrestling events given how the stages and ring are set up. Regardless, it will still be the biggest arena AEW has run since the company first launched in January, dwarfing both the Sears Centre Arena (location of All Out) and the MGM Grand Garden Arena (Double or Nothing).

“Focused on fast-paced, high-impact competitions, AEW offers fans more athleticism along with real sports analytics,” the company stated in the press release announcing that the show would take place weekly on Wednesday nights. “Wrestlers are also given freedom to explore their characters and highlight their athletic abilities. Introducing statistics to wrestling for the first time ever, AEW will raise the stakes for its matches and deepen fan engagement by tracking each competitor’s wins and losses as wrestlers pursue championships. Their moves and damage to their opponents will also be analyzed on-air to provide insights into their winning streaks.”

During the announcement many fans were surprised that the show was not given a name. It turns out that it will be announced at a later date.

“Right now we’re working with All Elite Wrestling and we’re dialing in on a title that will be right for broadcast,” Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV, said to The Wrap during the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday. “We’ll probably have something within the next week or two.”