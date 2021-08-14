✖

Tonight's big premiere of AEW Rampage kicked off with a huge match, as The Elite's Kenny Omega put his Impact World Championship on the line against Christan Cage, and after some jawing, in the middle of the ring they finally locked up. Omega seemed to get the better of the exchange initially but Cage turned things around and came out ahead. They locked up again but Cage got a hold locked in after evading, and then Cage hit Omega with a Shoulder Tackle and followed it up with a flip of the bird to the Champion. Omega kicked Cage and then hit some hard chops, and then he avoided Cage's attacks to hit another chop.

Omega and Cage both went for their signature moves but Omega slipped out of the ring before the kill Switch could be applied. Things went outside but Omega hit Cage as soon as he got back in the ring. Omega kept Cage grounded, but Cage returned the favor with some chops. Omega hit chops as well and then hit a back elbow in the corner. Cage hit a huge dropkick that sent Omega into the barricade.

Omega then sent Cage crashing to the floor, shifting the momentum, and he followed it up with hits on the outside. Omega would get Cage back in the ring and keep him grounded, but Cage would get some breathing room. Omega then went on the offensive, dishing out damage in the corner. Omega went to send Cage off the top rope but Cage got the better of the exchange, slamming Omega down on his back with a Power Bomb.

Cage then hit Omega with punches and sent Omega down to the mat hard. He then went to pounce but Omega caught it, and then lifted him up, slammed him down, and hit a Moonsault, but Cage kicked out of the pin. Omega then went to lift him up but Cage hit a reverse DDT. Omega countered Cage's next attack and then a Power Bomb, followed by a V-Trigger, but Cage kicked out.

Cage scouted Omega's next move, and then went Omega went for the V-Trigger Cage got out of the way, sending Omega's knee right into the post. Omega kicked out of the pin though, and hit Cage with a Suplex. Omega sent Cage hard into the mat, but Cage escaped to the outside and evaded Omega's next move, and then he hit a Frog Splash and went for the pin, but Omega kicked out at the last second.

Omega then hit a low blow on Cage when the referee's back was turned, and the Young Bucks threw a chair in. Omega lifted Cage but Cage reversed it and hit a Kill Switch on Omega, becoming the new Impact World Champion.

Here's the rundown on tonight's Rampage card:

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker vs Red Velvet

AEW TNT Champion Miro vs Fuego Del Sol

