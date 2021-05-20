Renee Paquette Fires Back at Max Caster Over AEW Dynamite Rap

✖

Rising AEW star Max Caster of The Acclaimed has made a name for himself with his cutting rap lyrics as he and Anthony Bowens make their entrances before tag team matches. This week's Dynamite was no exception, but Caster decided to take a shot at both Jon Moxley and his wife, Renee Paquette, which resulted in a pre-match beatdown. Caster said, "Call your girl, she all in my mentions, tryin' to hit me up for some Oral Sessions." Obviously, he meant her podcast.

Fair to say @JonMoxley was NOT a fan of @PlatinumMax's entrance rap. Tune into #AEWDynamite Now on TNT to see Mox + Kingston take on #TheAcclaimed, with a place in the tag team rankings at stake! pic.twitter.com/LAmlBIkLy4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 20, 2021

Paquette wasted no time with her response.

Let’s get you a blue check and some W’s and we’ll look at booking you in the fall. Thanks for the plug @PlatinumMax 😘😘 (hear brand new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday! @TheVolumeSports ) https://t.co/f1PzKeRvem pic.twitter.com/BLOpep6Isx — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) May 20, 2021

The former WWE commentator and interviewer recently spoke with Wrestling Inc., where she talked about which moments from Moxley's matches freaked her out the most.

"Yeah, when him and Kenny Omega had their first deathmatch style match, I was watching from home, and I'm like, 'Good god!' But when Kenny shoved the glass in his mouth, I was like, 'Okay, that's too much. That's crazy,'" Paquette said. "So that one got me, and then also, I believe it was landing on the thumbtacks and then had the alcohol poured over his back. At least it was sterile and clean, but I could imagine the pain. It was really next level, and you could tell that they had something to prove that night. Obviously, with the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, that whole match was fantastic. The ending could have used a little bit of love, but the whole match was so incredible to watch.

"But yeah, they're very first match together, that was them kind of figuring out their chemistry together in the ring as well and kind of figuring out what they want to do," she continued. "And for a lot of people to not imagine Kenny Omega in that style of match, I think it just added all of these layers to Kenny in that situation [and] Jon Moxley outside of WWE doing the thing that he loves to do. They were not going to leave any stone unturned for that."