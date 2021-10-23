AEW Reveals TBS Women’s Championship Bracket

AEW recently revealed the full bracket for the Eliminator Tournament, and during tonight’s Rampage, they also got the tournament off to a grand start with Orange Cassidy vs Powerhouse Hobbs. Cassidy ended up taking the win, but during the show, AEW revealed the full lineup for another major tournament, the TBS Women’s Championship tournament to be exact. The full bracket revealed the first round of matches as well as who earned themselves a bye, and there are some big-time matches in the first round that fans can look forward to. You can check out the entire bracket below.

The first round will consist of four matches, including Anna Jay vs Jamie Hayter, The Bunny vs Red Velvet, Serena Deeb vs Hikaru Shida, and Penelope Ford vs Ruby Soho. Waiting in the next round for their opponents are Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, Jade Cargill, and Kris Statlander.

Next year Dynamite will move to TBS, making this a perfect time to introduce a TBS Championship to go with the TNT Championship AEW introduced previously. In the announcement of Rampage and the move to TBS, General Manager of TNT, TBS, and truTV Brett Weitz explained why they decided on the move.

“…More wrestling is a good thing, especially for the consumer. So we couldn’t be more excited about having more wrestling on TBS,” Weitz said. “As Tony Khan said in his quote, both TBS and TNT have an incredibly storied past with wrestling, so the idea of us being able to put more AEW onto TBS was a natural fit. The obvious idea for me to able to program these networks as a portfolio gives me the latitude to put them where it makes the most sense for the consumer.

“Did the NHL have anything to do with it? Sure, NHL had something to do with it,” he continued. “The NBA had something to do with it, the new COVID schedule, a ton of pre-emptions. And so when we looked to where we believe the consumer is going to be and where wrestling fans are going to be, we want to give them the most opportunity to consume as many shows as possible, we felt that TBS had an opportunity to really be the network and the best platform for expansion.”

