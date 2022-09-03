AEW Reveals Two More Title Matches For All Out On Rampage

The card for AEW's All Out was already stacked, but after tonight's AEW Rampage the pay-per-view just added two more matches to the lineup. Both matches are Title matches and spin directly out of events during tonight's episode. The first is a match for the FTW Championship between current Champion Hook and the Jericho Appreciation Society's Angelo Parker. The second match added to the mix is a match for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships and will be between current Champions Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara and the challenging team of Ruby Soho and Ortiz.

Over the past week or two Parker has been trying to goad Hook into responding to him, as he's expressed wanting a shot at the FTW Championship. Those attempts didn't work, so tonight Parker and partner Matt Menard (aka Daddy Magic) confronted Hook and got in his face.

Parker and Menard both went in on Hook in an attempt to get under his skin, and it seemed to work, as at one point Hook got in their faces and was ready to fight right here. The challenge was accepted, and now AEW has made the match for the FTW Championship official for All Out.

Later in the night, there was a non-Title match between Melo, Guevara, Soho, and Ortiz, and there were several near-falls throughout. Things changed course though when Ortiz dished out a nasty suplex to Guevara, knocking him away from Melo and leaving her clear for Soho to roll up and pin. Soho and Ortiz came away with the win, and that's when the possibility of a rematch for the Title came into play.

Now that match has been added to the card, and it will indeed be for the Titles, so coming out of All Out we might just have new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions. As for the rest of the card, you can check out all of the matches scheduled for All Out below.

AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (C) vs CM Punk

Bryan Danielson vs Chris Jericho

Interim AEW Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs Jamie Hayer vs Hikaru Shida vs Britt Baker

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Swerve in our Glory (C) vs The Acclaimed

AEW World Trios Championship: Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs Dark Order

Casino Ladder Match for AEW Championship shot: Claudio Castagnoli (C) vs Rey Fenix vs Rush vs Dante Martin vs Andrade El Idolo vs Penta vs Wheeler Yuta (C) vs The Joker.

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (C) vs Athena

Wardlow and FTR vs Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley)

Christian Cage vs Jungle Boy

Ricky Starks vs Powerhouse Hobbs

House of Black vs Darby Allin, Sting and Miro

FTW Championship Match: Hook (C) vs Angelo Parker

AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships Match: Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara (C) vs Ortiz and Ruby Soho

AEW All Out is available on pay-per-view and kicks off at 8 PM EST this Sunday. The pre-show starts at 7 PM EST.

