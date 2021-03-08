AEW Revolution: Hikaru Shida Retains AEW Women's World Championship Against Ryo Mizunami
Hikaru Shida kept her record-breaking reign as AEW Women's World Champion alive on Sunday night, defeating Ryo Mizunami in a wild match. After kicking out of Mizunami's Guillotine Legdrop, the move that won her the AEW Women's Eliminator Tournament, Shida unloaded a flurry of offense including multiple Falcon Arrows and Running Knees. It wasn't until Shida delivered a Corkscrew Knee Strike that she was able to keep her opponent down.
Shida's celebration was short-lived, as Nyla Rose, Britt Baker and Maki Itoh all hit the ring to attack the champ. Thunder Rosa eventually ran down to make the save.
It has all broken down post-match!
Check out the results from Revolution below:
- (Buy-In) Dr. Britt Baker & Maki Itoh def. Thunder Rosa & Riho
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks def. Chris Jericho & MJF
- Death Triangle Wins Casino Battle Royale
- AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch)
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Ryo Mizunami
- Sting & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
- Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix vs. Max Caster vs. TBA (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Winner Gets a TNT Championship match)
- Paul Wight Introduces New AEW Star
- Hangman Page vs. Matt Hardy (Big Money Match)
- Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor