AEW Revolution: Hikaru Shida Retains AEW Women's World Championship Against Ryo Mizunami

Hikaru Shida kept her record-breaking reign as AEW Women's World Champion alive on Sunday night, defeating Ryo Mizunami in a wild match. After kicking out of Mizunami's Guillotine Legdrop, the move that won her the AEW Women's Eliminator Tournament, Shida unloaded a flurry of offense including multiple Falcon Arrows and Running Knees. It wasn't until Shida delivered a Corkscrew Knee Strike that she was able to keep her opponent down.

Shida's celebration was short-lived, as Nyla Rose, Britt Baker and Maki Itoh all hit the ring to attack the champ. Thunder Rosa eventually ran down to make the save.

