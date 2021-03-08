AEW Revolution: Hikaru Shida Retains AEW Women's World Championship Against Ryo Mizunami

By Connor Casey

Hikaru Shida kept her record-breaking reign as AEW Women's World Champion alive on Sunday night, defeating Ryo Mizunami in a wild match. After kicking out of Mizunami's Guillotine Legdrop, the move that won her the AEW Women's Eliminator Tournament, Shida unloaded a flurry of offense including multiple Falcon Arrows and Running Knees. It wasn't until Shida delivered a Corkscrew Knee Strike that she was able to keep her opponent down.

Shida's celebration was short-lived, as Nyla Rose, Britt Baker and Maki Itoh all hit the ring to attack the champ. Thunder Rosa eventually ran down to make the save.

Check out the results from Revolution below:

  • (Buy-In) Dr. Britt Baker & Maki Itoh def. Thunder Rosa & Riho
  • AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks def. Chris Jericho & MJF
  • Death Triangle Wins Casino Battle Royale
  • AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch)
  • AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Ryo Mizunami
  • Sting & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix vs. Max Caster vs. TBA (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Winner Gets a TNT Championship match)
  • Paul Wight Introduces New AEW Star
  • Hangman Page vs. Matt Hardy (Big Money Match)
  • Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor
