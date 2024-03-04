Orange Cassidy Finally Loses AEW International Championship at Revolution

The reign of one of All Elite Wrestling's most consistent champions has finally come to an end. Outside of a month-long stint last year, Orange Cassidy has been synonymous with AEW's International Championship for quite a long time. His reign looks to have officially come to an end, thanks to a long-awaited match at AEW Revolution against the Undisputed Kingdom's Roderick Strong.

The Undisputed Kingdom have had big title plans since bursting onto the scene at the end of 2023. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett already hold the ROH Tag Team Championships, and Wardlow has his sights set on the AEW World Championship. Now, it's Roderick Strong's turn.

Orange Cassidy's injuries have been mounting, and they finally proved too much to bear on Sunday night. Roderick targeted all of OC's weak points throughout the match. Even though Cassidy had some solid moments as he tried to turn the tide, but Strong's attack proved to be too much.

For the first time in a long time, the AEW International Championship won't be leaving the arena in a Jansport.

Orange Cassidy's Second Reign

Last year at All Out, Orange Cassidy lost the AEW International Championship to Jon Moxley, ending his reign at 326 days. He defended the title a record 31 times in that span. His time away from the title didn't last long, however, as he ended up beating Rey Fenix to regain the championship just one month later.

After that loss to Moxley, Orange Cassidy opened up about his time defending the International Championship across various AEW shows and events.

"I viewed it as a vehicle to have matches with people who didn't normally get the spotlight," Cassidy told Sports Illustrated. "I've been in AEW since the beginning. I've wrestled on DARK, I've wrestled on Rampage. I see the talent we have in the locker room, and I wanted to give an opportunity for the hardest working guys to show out."

"That's the guy who put AEW on his shoulders when we needed carrying," Cassidy said of Moxley at the time. "The respect I have for Jon Moxley is immense. He leads by example, and his presence and actions make us better professional wrestlers and better people. And yes, when you're in a ring with him, you're going to bleed."