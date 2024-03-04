AEW's TNT Championship Match Ends in Heartbreak at Revolution

The 2024 edition of AEW Revolution kicked off with a title match, as TNT Champion Christian Cage took on the young and hungry Daniel Garcia. Of course, Christian Cage never really fights alone, as his villainous stable, The Patriarchy, is always looking for ways to interfere with matches and help him rake in victories. Those shenanigans continued tonight, and it took a lot of interference for Cage to finally pin Garcia for a three-count.

Garcia was relentless throughout the match, and it seemed on multiple occasions that a last-second kick-out would help give him the momentum he needed to get a victory. Sadly, the antics of the Patriarchy were too much for him to handle.

It started with an attack from Killswitch, which Garcia was able to shake off after a near pin. Another attack was surely coming from the behemoth, but Garcia's longtime ally Daddy Magic managed to step in and keep Killswitch away from the ring. Unfortunately for Garcia, Cage has a lot of followers. Just as Garcia got something going once again, Nick Wayne came up to the ropes and delivered a devastating blow on behind back of referee Aubrey Edwards. That proved to be enough, as Cage came in to pin Garcia, keeping him down for the full count this time.

This will surely be a frustrating defeat for Garcia and his fans. He has been on a great run since the end of the Continental Classic, and it felt like Revolution may finally see him clear the hump and take home a solo AEW title. Alas, the search for gold and glory continues for Garcia.

AEW Revolution 2024

Here is the full match card for AEW Revolution 2024: