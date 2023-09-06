Orange Cassidy Comments on His Historic AEW International Championship Reign Ending

Orange Cassidy's historical reign as AEW International Champio ended this past Sunday at AEW's All Out pay-per-view. Not only was Cassidy the first man to defend the title in an AEW pay-per-view main event, but he broke the record for most title defenses at 31 across 326 days. Unfortunately, the injuries he piled up throughout that reign proved to be his undoing as Jon Moxley left him a bloody mess in their nearly 20-minute match, planting him with a Death Rider to win the title.

"I viewed it as a vehicle to have matches with people who didn't normally get the spotlight," Cassidy said when asked to reflect on his reign in a new interview with Sports Illustrated. "I've been in AEW since the beginning. I've wrestled on DARK, I've wrestled on Rampage. I see the talent we have in the locker room, and I wanted to give an opportunity for the hardest working guys to show out."

He also had nothing but positive things to say about Moxley — "That's the guy who put AEW on his shoulders when we needed carrying," said Cassidy. "The respect I have for Jon Moxley is immense. He leads by example, and his presence and actions make us better professional wrestlers and better people. And yes, when you're in a ring with him, you're going to bleed."

Moxley will make his first International Championship defense on tonight's AEW Dynamite against AR Fox. Cassidy isn't officially booked for the show but indicated in the interview that he'll be there.

AEW Dynamite Card (Sept. 6, 2023)

AEW International Championship: Jon Moxley vs. AR Fox

Jon Moxley vs. AR Fox AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura

Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament: Roderick Strong vs. Trent Beretta

Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament: Darby Allin vs. Nick Wayne

Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Aussie Open

Promos from MJF & Hangman Page

