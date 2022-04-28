New AEW TNT Champion Crowned in Tonight's AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia

✖

Scorpio Sky became a two-time TNT Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite, winning back the title from Sammy Guevara in a Ladder Match. Guevara initially dropped the title to Sky on the March 9 episode of Dynamite, but then turned heel and won the gold back just over a month later at Battle of the Belts II thanks to a low blow. Now with the heel/face dynamic reversed, Sky was able to pick up the win after repeatedly knocking Guevara off the top the ladder. Both Tay Conti and Paige VanZant wound up getting involved while fighting with each other.

Sky celebrated in the ring with his Man of the Year tag partner Ethan Page alongside VanZant and Dan Lambert (who took a shot to the groin mid-match from Conti). Frankie Kazarian then walked out, prompting the commentators to remind fans that Sky promised him the first shot if he won the gold back. The two slapped hands, indicating they're still on the same page for now.

#AndNew!!! @ScorpioSky has done it! Once again he is TNT Champion after that war with @sammyguevara! What a night of action here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/yj7zWM7n7i — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

Sky now joins Guevara and Cody Rhodes as the only men to have ever held the TNT Championship more than once. Darby Allin still holds the record for most days as champion at 186, holding the title from November 2020 to May 2021.

How do you feel about how AEW has booked the TNT title over the past year, given how many times it has changed hands compared to AEW's other championships?

