AEW Crowns a New TNT Champion at Battle of the Belts II

AEW held its second Battle of the Belts event tonight, and it kicked off with Sammy Guevara vs Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship, and after the bell Sammy Guevara was immediately in Scorpio Sky’s face. Sky turned things around though and got Guevara on the ground and then threw him in the corner and continued with an onslaught of punches, followed by an attack to Guevara’s forehead. Then Guevara returned the favor and knocked Sky down, and then he went to pick Sky up but Sky fought back. Guevara hit a chop to the chest and then attacked Sky’s head before being caught in mid-air for an attempted TKO.

Guevara escaped but Sky hit a chop to his chest, and they then exchanged chops until Guevara knocked Sky down. Guevara dodged two attacks from Sky and then landed with a kick that sent Sky out of the ring, and he followed him to the outside. He knocked down Sky as Dan Lambert looked on and then slammed him into the barricade.

Guevara posed with the crowd before going back at Sky but Sky came back and then slammed Guevara’s face into the barricade. Sky kept up the attack, hitting a spinebuster on the floor. Sky hit a forearm and then stopped the count and then went to throw Guevara into the steel steps but Guevara got his foot up to stop the momentum. Then he jumped off the steps and knocked Sky back before putting him on the ring apron. Guevara went to do something but Sky interrupted whatever he was planning and hit a neckbreaker on the ring apron, doing big damage and sending Guevara to the floor.

Sky then slammed Guevara into the steel steps and then threw him in the ring, hitting punches in the corner. Guevara was bounced outside and then Sky rolled him back in and slammed his knee into Guevara’s back. Sky kept the pressure on Guevara, putting his knee in his back and stretching him. Sky picked up Guevara but Guevara hit an enziguri to buy himself some space, and then he hit a forearm and then slammed Sky into a cover attempt but Sky kicked out.

Guevara hit a back kick off the top rope and then went back up top but Ethan Page pulled Sky out of the ring. Tay Conti then got in Page’s face and Guevara then went up top and collided into Sky and Page. Sky tried to roll Guevara up in the ring but he kicked out. Sky picked up Guevara but he got away and then after a reversal kicked Sky in the side of the head. He then jumped off the ropes and hit a Cutter on Sky into a pin attempt but Sky kicked out.

Dan Lambert tried to get into the ring and then Conti hit Sky’s hand off the ropes, and Sky barely kicked out of the pin attempt. Then Paige VanZant came out and fought with Conti. Skypoked Guevara in the eyes in front of the referee and then while the back was turned Guevara hit a low blow and went for the pin, and that was all she wrote for Sky, as Guevara reclaimed the TNT Championship for the third time.