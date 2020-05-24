AEW Fans Mixed Over TNT Championship Belt Design
In the opening minutes of Double or Nothing, AEW released its first photos of its newest title belt, the TNT Championship. The reception to the design was mixed overall, with some comparing it to WWE's 24/7 Championship and the Raw Tag Team Championships (due to the color of red they chose for the strap). Meanwhile others like its simplicity and the callbacks to the NWA Television Championship. The title will go to the winner of the eight-man tournament finals between Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer, with boxing legend Mike Tyson serving as its presenter.
What do you think of the title's design? Let us know down in the comments!
Iron @MikeTyson is here and ready to present the #TNTChampionship to either @CodyRhodes or @LanceHoyt
Order #AEW Double or Nothing on all major providers, @FiteTV or @brlive pic.twitter.com/28qgCekt4K— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2020
A Bit Mixed
May 23, 2020
Thank God It's Not This
Imagine if this is actually the TNT championship 🤮 #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/m5z3OYx2Aj— A.W V2💙 (@AWV23) May 23, 2020
That Color Looks Familiar
lol they took the RAW tag team title and remixed it with a TNT logo https://t.co/Si6vSPfWO4— @cozy_bryant (@StonedCoze) May 23, 2020
Solid
Here’s the picture of the TNT Championship.
Looks pretty good. #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/AkbBEOBqiV— Sir Suplex (@SirSuplex) May 23, 2020
Unique
On second thoughts, I actually dig the TNT Title belt a bunch. It looks so clean and unique (in a good way) to the other belts in AEW. #AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/DqNO0TwrNg— TheElitistonYT (@WrestlingEliti1) May 24, 2020
A Great Reference
The TNT title belt looks just fine to me. pic.twitter.com/mUbF4hU2Bm— Gran Akuma (@__AKUMA) May 24, 2020
Hey Now!
TNT belt feels familiar #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/gSbfZP9rpA— Two Jabronis with a Wrestling Podcast (@TwoJabronisPod) May 23, 2020
