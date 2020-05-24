AEW Fans Mixed Over TNT Championship Belt Design

In the opening minutes of Double or Nothing, AEW released its first photos of its newest title belt, the TNT Championship. The reception to the design was mixed overall, with some comparing it to WWE's 24/7 Championship and the Raw Tag Team Championships (due to the color of red they chose for the strap). Meanwhile others like its simplicity and the callbacks to the NWA Television Championship. The title will go to the winner of the eight-man tournament finals between Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer, with boxing legend Mike Tyson serving as its presenter.

What do you think of the title's design? Let us know down in the comments!