When Will AEW Start Touring Again?

✖

All Elite Wrestling has been holding events exclusively inside of the Daily's Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida, since 2020 Double or Nothing pay-per-view last May. But, if play-by-play commentator Jim Ross' latest comments are correct, that will be changing soon. Ross said on the latest Grillin' JR that the current plan is for AEW to begin touring again in July, though no official announcement has been made by the company as of yet.

For what it's worth, AEW's website has tickets listed for the first non-Daily's Place event as the June 23 episode of Dynamite from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. However, those listings have often been updated following company announcements. Future episodes in Houston, Milwaukee, Boston, Newark, Rochester and Philadelphia are also listed as far down the calendar as Oct. 6.

AEW announced last month that the Double or Nothing 2021 event has been confirmed for Daily's Place on May 30.

.@AEW Double or Nothing will take place Sunday, May 30 at @DailysPlace in Jacksonville, FL. Ticketing on-sale info will be released at a later date.#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/HWMvum0eIQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

Leading up to that show, the company will have its first WarGames match (dubbed Blood & Guts Match) on the May 5 episode of Dynamite.

The only way to get your Wed, May 5 #BloodAndGuts match tix before they go on sale to the general public, is by purchasing the 2 event (4/21 & 5/5) #AEW Customer Pass. Combo tix are available by emailing ticketing@boldeventsjax.com, or calling 904-633-2000 (during business hours) pic.twitter.com/bu2cYhBJZI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 20, 2021

Ross also hinted at the elusive second AEW show that WarnerMedia greenlit back before the pandemic started. As of now AEW's weekly schedule consists of AEW Dark: Elevation on Mondays, AEW Dark on Tuesday and AEW Dynamite on Wednesdays. TNT has also confirmed that a new reality show, Rhodes to the Top, will soon premiere and center around Cody & Brandi Rhodes' roles in AEW.

This past week's Dynamite marked the beginning of a new era for AEW's flagship program, as WWE's NXT officially moved to its new timeslot on Tuesday nights. Without any competition, the show was able to bring in its second-biggest viewership in history behind only its October 2019 premiere.