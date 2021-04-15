AEW Crosses Major Viewer Milestone For 2021

✖

All Elite Wrestling is the clear competition to the WWE, and it seems that AEW has made big strides toward expanding its fan base as the latest episode of AEW Dynamite scored over 1.2 million viewers earlier this week. As NXT has decided to no longer run in direct competition of AEW's weekly show, it seems as if Dynamite has found its upswing as it has pulled in a number of viewers that it hasn't seen in 2021 so far, and was most recently matched with an episode that ran in September 2020, proving that organization is definitely growing in more ways than one.

Tony Khan, for those that might not know, is the founder, President, co-owner, and CEO of All Elite Wrestling, and took the opportunity to chat with PWNInsider regarding how NXT's decision to move to Tuesday nights might affect AEW Dynamite, as well as how to measure success for the competitor to the WWE:

We're opposed one more week, tomorrow's a big deal and I think we get through tomorrow and next time I'd love to answer this question because I've learned a lot from this competition. I'll be honest, the low point for us was definitely December 2019, and you talk about us being opposed/unopposed — we were unopposed January 1st, we were opposed by a clip show. And the show we did on January 1st , 2020 was the show that really changed things for us. The pandemic changed the world, but before we all knew what the pandemic was, January 1st, 2020 - we changed our own destiny. We went out and did the best show we could possibly do that night and took advantage of no new competition — no new matches, just a clip show. Cody and Darby tore down the house and they had a story that kept going throughout 2020."

As the ratings for AEW continue, many fans have been talking about WWE's competitor most recently thanks to some big releases by World Wrestling Entertainment, including the likes of Samao Joe and Billie Kay to name a few. Though we're currently unsure who will make the jump to All Elite Wrestling, there is certainly precedent for superstars to do so.

