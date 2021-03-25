AEW's Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes to Star in New Reality Series 'Rhodes to the Top'

✖

All Elite Wrestling's Cody & Brandi Rhodes will star in an upcoming unscripted series Rhodes to the Top on TNT. A special first look a the show was unveiled during this week's AEW Dynamite, and showed the Rhodes' both at home with family and working behind the scenes for the Jacksonville-based promotion as they prepare for the birth of their first child.

A press release was then put out by AEW, detailing what the show will entail — "Tonight's action-packed episode of "AEW DYNAMITE" delivered another special announcement for soon-to-be parents Cody and Brandi Rhodes. TNT has ordered a new unscripted series, 'Rhodes to the Top,' from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Shed Media, that will go inside the lives of Cody and Brandi as they navigate their growing family while building AEW's global wrestling empire.

The Rhodes family like we’ve never seen them before. “Rhodes To The Top” coming soon to @TNTDrama 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZgiQlQtSou — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2021

"Each 30-minute episode will take viewers behind-the-scenes as the powerhouse couple manage their ever-busier lives inside and outside the ring, all the while surrounded by a colorful and often hilarious motley crew of wrestlers, family and friends who both support and test them at every turn," the release continued. "Married in 2013, Cody and Brandi have been on an unprecedented path to wrestling greatness, but will now face their newest and possibly biggest challenge yet."

Yay!!!! Thankful to @tntdrama @WarnerMedia and @TonyKhan for this amazing opportunity! We are expanding in so many ways and having our OWN SHOW to do this with is a dream! Never a dull moment!! ❤️💪🏾👑 #RhodesToTheTop #RTTT #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/iXFWkHaJdi — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) March 25, 2021

"I've witnessed firsthand the passion and dedication that Cody and Brandi put into every facet of their life and know how much that plays an instrumental role in the success and expansion of AEW," Sam Linsky, Co-Head of Scripted for TBS, TNT and truTV, said in the release. "Now the world will get an inside look at how they balance their personal wrestling careers, their training center, and their executive roles at AEW as they venture into one of the most intimidating chapters of life, parenthood."

"Since the late 1960s, the Rhodes family has been in one spotlight or another," the Rhodes couple added. "People think they know us, but this show is the first true look behind the curtain and beyond the ring. They'll see us fail and succeed, but most importantly, they'll see us bet on ourselves as we travel the Rhodes to the top."

AEW president Tony Khan also commented on the announcement, while also clarifying this still isn't the much-hyped third hour of AEW programming that's heading to Turner later in the year.

"I'm thrilled to expand AEW's relationship with WarnerMedia and TNT, and Rhodes To The Top will represent a new outlet in which our fans can further connect with characters they already love, and new viewers can discover these personalities for the first time," Khan said. "With our flagship show Dynamite and now Rhodes To The Top, in addition to our third hour of wrestling programming coming to TNT later this year, 2021 will be a historic year for AEW and our partnership with WarnerMedia."

Stay tuned for more details on Rhodes to the Top as the become available!