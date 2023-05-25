Tony Khan Comments on AEW's TV Deal, Where All In: London Will Stream

Tony Khan was asked a number of questions regarding AEW's business during Thursday's media conference call. While it was heavily rumored that AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery would be announcing a new TV deal during WBD's recent upfront presentation, none materialized. Khan confirmed that AEW Dynamite is still on its current deal with WBD and hasn't been extended.

"The scope of the deal, as it is, the length is the same. I don't want to get too deep into those conversations, but the length of the term is the same and this is an addition to what we had already put together," Khan explained (h/t Fightful). "Everybody was really excited about the success of AEW on TBS and TNT. They reached out to us and gave us a great opportunity. I think it spoke highly of AEW that this show and the idea of more AEW programming goes all the to the top to Mr. (David) Zaslav, who is one of the most powerful and intelligent people in all of media.

"He likes what we're doing with AEW on TBS and TNT and it was literally his idea for there to be more AEW on TNT. I'm very grateful for that. We're going to do our best to make sure Collision is a great show and also maintaining a great show with Rampage and also take Dynamite to new heights. That's a great challenge for us and we're really looking forward to it," Khan continued.

He was later asked about AEW's upcoming All In pay-per-view, taking place at Wembley Stadium in London on Aug. 27. The event has already sold more than 60,000 tickets, tripling AEW's previous attendance record. However, it has yet to be announced if the show will air live on Bleacher Report or possibly on the Max streaming service (which was also rumored on top of the rumored new TV deal). Khan declined to outright confirm what the plan for the show is.

"I cannot completely give a full answer to that yet," Khan said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "I think it's a fine thing to ask, but we're still working on the solution to that event and how we're going to offer it. I think it's going to be, to date, the biggest event we've ever had in AEW. And right now, it's tracking to be the biggest wrestling event ever in England, which is pretty amazing for such a massive country with a massive population and a great history of pro wrestling over many decades."