Here's How Tony Khan Feels About AEW and NXT Pay-Per-Views Running Head-to-Head This Weekend

AEW's Double or Nothing and WWE NXT's Battleground pay-per-views will run head-to-head this Sunday. Shawn Michaels addressed that fact early Thursday morning during a press conference, saying it's something fans should not expect to happen again. AEW's Tony Khan was then given the chance for his own reaction during a media conference call later in the day. Khan said he didn't mind competition, noting how AEW and NXT used to run head-to-head all the time on Wednesday nights, but also noted he wanted it to be "ethical."

"It's been that feeling from day one, since we launched a TV show. It actually, probably changed a little bit on April 14, 2021, and now with this, it feels like the old days in some ways. I'm always very eager to compete in whatever arena I'm in," Khan said (h/t Fightful). "I really love the competition in pro wrestling as long as it's done with some ethical standards. People running events at some similar times, I don't know if that's necessarily unethical. I don't have a big problem with it.

"I wish everybody the best, and I expect we will do the best show on Sunday," Khan continued. "I think there will be a big audience for AEW Double or Nothing. Certainly, the spirit of competition is something we've dealt with since the launch of AEW, and I have never really had any problem with it as long as it's an ethical competition, and I don't think it has always been coming from the other side."

AEW's Double or Nothing will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, while Battleground will be at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. Which show will you be watching live? Let us know on the comments!

