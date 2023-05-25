AEW's Tony Khan Addresses Possibility of a Brand Split Between AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling officially confirmed last week that AEW Collision will premiere as a two-hour live show on Saturday nights beginning with the June 17 episode at the United Center in Chicago. A big rumor surrounding Collision is that, unlike AEW Rampage, it will force a brand split in the roster between itself and AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights. However, reports have jumped back and forth over how hard the split will be enforced and how champions will be treated.

Tony Khan was asked about it at the start of the Double or Nothing media conference call on Thursday but declined to give any details. He explained that he has deliberately withheld details in order to build curiosity surrounding the show, then noted that the situation will be addressed after Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

. @ConnorCaseyCB asks about a brand split, TK says he hasn't revealed how he is splitting the talent up, by design. They want people to wonder.#AEWDoN #AEW — Wrestling Junkie (@WrestleJunkie) May 25, 2023

Darby Allin, who will be in Double or Nothing's main event this weekend, told ComicBook in an interview earlier this week that he hasn't been informed if there will be a split. Do you think AEW will have a brand split this time next month? How should it be enforced? And should champions be able to jump between shows? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments and stay tuned for full coverage of Double or Nothing this weekend.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Full Card

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry

MJF vs. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (Mark Briscoe as Special Guest Referee)

FTR vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (Mark Briscoe as Special Guest Referee) AEW Women's World Championship: Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm

Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow vs. Christian Cage (Ladder Match)

Wardlow vs. Christian Cage (Ladder Match) AEW International Championship: 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal

21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie

Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie The Elite (Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, The Young Bucks) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) (Anarchy in the Arena Match)

Ethan Page & The Gunns vs. The Hardy Party (Matt & Jeff Hardy, Isiah Kassidy)

Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho (Unsanctioned Match)

This story is developing...