Vickie Guerrero Announces She's Nyla Rose's New Manager

Former WWE manager and authority figure Vickie Guerrero appeared on this week's AEW Dynamite to announce that she was the new manager for Nyla Rose. "The Native Beast" announced last week that she would be recruiting a manager to help her get the AEW Women's World Championship back from Hikaru Shida, and now she has a veteran in her corner. During her lengthy WWE run Guerrero managed Los Guerreros, Edge, Big Show, Eric Escobar, Dolph Ziggler, Lay-Cool, Kaitlyn and Jack Swagger.

As of now Rose holds the No. 1 contender spot for AEW Women's World Championship. She previously dropped it to Hikaru Shida at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

