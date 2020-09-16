AEW's Latest Trademarks Hint at Game Mode for Upcoming AEW Video Game

✖

All Elite Wrestling filed for a pair of new trademarks last week, both of which point at its upcoming untitled video game having a general manager mode. The trademarks were filed as "All Elite Wrestling: Elite General Manager" and "Elite GM," and were described as "Downloadable game software; Downloadable computer game software for use on mobile and cellular phones; Downloadable electronic game software for use on handheld computers and mobile gaming devices; Downloadable video game programs; Recorded video game software."

GM Mode was once a staple of WWE games back in the mid-2000s with the SmackDown vs. Raw titles, where a player could book a weekly television show and compete over ratings. But starting with SVR 2010 that mode was changed to Universe Mode, and it has not returned since.

Back in February The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, the latter of whom has been credited with helping develop AEW's first game, discussed what modern pro wrestling games are missing compared to the classic late 90s/early 2000s titles with ComicBook.

"For me it's a feeling of actually performing a match," Omega said. "It's a feeling of impact with each maneuver. I also feel that, a big thing with No Mercy was that when you did a maneuver by a particular wrestler, the way it was performed and the way it the opponent received the move looked perfect in every single animation. That's because the artists back then, they weren't using green screens, they weren't using MoCap they were actually manipulating joints frame by frame by frame by frame while watching tape of said performer doing that maneuver to an actual opponent."

"For me, the simplicity of a great game engine, that's easy functioning and easy to use," Matt Jackson said. "Like, some of the stuff nowadays, to me, it seems like it's almost too overly elaborate. I'm just not into it. "Honestly, I've played a few of the new ones, they're too hard," he added. "I don't know if that just makes me seem like I'm an old dinosaur now and it's like, "Oh, I like the games how they used to be," but God, I don't know, man. I don't know if it's me romanticizing and being nostalgic about the games I played when I was a kid."

"We'll be watching [Kenny] play these new games and I'm like, 'I don't even understand. How do you even get it?'" Nick Jackson added. "And then he'll try to explain it and we're like, 'I don't know. Maybe we're just old school.'"