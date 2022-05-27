AEW Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Double or Nothing Finals Match Revealed

✖

The main event of tonight's AEW Rampage decided the final match in the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and after tonight either Kris Statlander or Ruby Soho would be moving on to face Britt Baker at Double or Nothing. They locked up and Statlander had control with a sidelock takedown, and when Soho reversed it she broke it and countered another move by Soho. Statlander knocked Soho down with a Shoulder Block and then flipped over Soho. Statlander then knocked Soho down again and went for the cover, but Soho kicked out. Soho dodged Statlander and then pulled the next punch, and the referee split them up. Soho sent Statlander into the corner and then Soho hit an Arm Drag. The next one was stopped by Statlander and then they traded blows until Statlander knocked Soho to the mat hard.

Statlander picked up Soho and held her in place for a while before finally slamming her down. Soho would mount a comeback but that was halted when Statlander caught her and hit a splash followed by a cover, but Soho kicked out. Soho would return the favor but Statlander would get the upper hand yet again.

Statlander kept up the attack but Soho bought some space only to get caught again. Statlander threw her off and then caught Soho again and slammed her down. Soho was in the corner and got an uppercut from Statlander, who then picked her up and climbed up on the top rope. Soho hit some elbows to break her hold and then sent Statlander down with a Hurricanrana. Statlander caught her next though and hit a Powerbomb, but Soho kicked out of the cover.

Statlander charged ahead but hit the turnbuckles with her injured shoulder, though she picked up Soho. Her arm gave way and then Soho kicked her and knocked her out of the ring, and she can't get the win on the outside. Soho went to pick up Statlander but she couldn't lift her. Then she jumped on the apron and knocked Statlander to the floor before rolling her in. Soho went up top and hit an elbow strike. Then she grabbed the shoulder and slammed it into the mat and locked in a Kimura, but Statlander got to the rope to break the hold. Statlander had Soho on her shoulders and then launched Soho into the top turnbuckle. Then she grabbed Soho and hit a German Suplex and then picked her up for a Powerbomb, but Soho kicked out of the cover.

Statlander clubbed Soho and went to lock in a submission but Soho got her leg free and kicked the hurt shoulder to break it. Then Soho rolled up Statlander and kept the got her foot on her hand, pinning her down long enough to get the win. She will now face Dr. Britt Baker at Double or Nothing.

Soho then said "I get it ya'll, you're upset. I did what I had to do. Do you know what that means? I get it, I'm a fan of her too. I'll tell you something Britt. I'm her friend. I'm a fan, and look at what I did to her. Imagine what I'll do to you."

What did you think of the match and did the right person win? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!