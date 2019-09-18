Watch: AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Bracket Released

All Elite Wrestling released the official bracket for the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament on Tuesday via the latest episode of the Road to TNT YouTube series. The seven-team tournament will crown the young company’s first tag team champs on the Oct. 30 episode of AEW on TNT at the Chaleston Coliseum in Charleston, Virginia. Three teams had already been announced for the bracket, as The Dark Order won a first-round bye by beating The Best Friends at All Out, while The Young Bucks declared their first-round match would be against the promising young duo of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy on the Oct. 9 episode from the Agganis Arena in Boston.

As announced by Tony Schiavone, the other two first-round matches will take place on Oct. 16 in Philadelphia — The Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express and The Best Friends vs. SCU. The two semifinal matches will take place on Oct. 23 in Pittsburgh.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The #AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament begins on Wednesday, October 9th in Boston. Here is the complete bracket as seen on Road to @AEWonTNT Episode #3 pic.twitter.com/aA72ns4eDV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 18, 2019

Back in June AEW president Tony Khan appeared on The Steve Austin Show, where he explained to Steve Austin that he wanted there to be a strong focus on tag team wrestling for both the men’s and women’s division in AEW.

“We’re super focused on it,” Khan said. “One of the things we’re going to be focused on and something we’re going to do is establish a great tag team division.”

It’s worth pointing out a couple of teams that didn’t make the cut. Cody Rhodes & Dustin Rhodes reformed as The Brotherhood back at Fight for the Fallen to take on The Bucks, Angelico & Jack Evans have been featured on numerous pay-per-views and the new team of Santana and Ortiz (known as LAX from their time in Impact Wrestling) debuted at All Out by taking out both the Bucks and the Lucha Brothers after their insane Escalera de la Muerte ladder match.

Thus far the only champion AEW has crowned is its AEW World Champion. Chris Jericho defeated “Hangman” Adam Page to win the title in the Main Event of All Out back on Aug. 31 and already has his first two defenses lined up — vs. TBA on Oct. 16 in Philadelphia and vs. Rhodes at the Full Gear pay-per-view in Baltimore on Nov. 9.

AEW will premiere its weekly two-hour show on TNT starting on Oct. 2. Thus far four matches have been announced — Nyla Rose vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s World Championship, Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara, MJF vs. Brandon Cutler and Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Jericho and two mystery partners.