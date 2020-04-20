Watch: The Young Bucks Channel Shawn Michaels During the "BTE 200" Falls Count Anywhere Match

✖

Matt and Nick Jackson celebrated the 200th episode of the Being The Elite YouTube series by competing in a Falls Count Anywhere match against each other at Nick's house in California. The 20+ minute clash spilled all over the Jackson estate, starting inside of a tennis court before making its way to Nick's home gym, backyard and swimming pool. At one point Matt nailed Nick with a Canadian Destroyer off a diving board into the pool, but only managed to get a two count.

And then things got trippy. In a scene that felt eerily similar to the recent Firefly Fun House Match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena, Nick channeled his "Merch Freak" persona and suddenly transported the pair to a different area, where he recreated Shawn Michaels infamously superkicking Marty Jannetty through the glass window of The Barber Shop in 1991.

Later in the match the pair made their way to a platform that overlooked Nick's house from a nearby hill. Matt slipped on a new boot with spikes attached underneath, and whispered "I'm sorry, I love you," before kicking Nick in the face. Any fans of "The Heartbreak Kid" will recall those were the same words Michaels said to Ric Flair at WrestleMania XXIV before ending his career with Sweet Chin Music.

The match ended with Matt hitting Nick with a Diving Elbow off the platform to secure the pin. Check out the full match below.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega famously started Being The Elite as a YouTube series chronicling their time on the road while working for both New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor. Eventually the episodes created their own storylines which would bleed over into both promotions, most notably the Bullet Club Civil War between Omega and Cody Rhodes and the build-up to the All In event in September 2018.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.