Former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks haven’t wrestled since their Falls Count Anywhere six-man tag match against Christian Cage & Jurassic Express back at the Full Gear pay-per-view. They then claimed on last week’s Dynamite that they were unable to compete, causing Adam Cole to reunite with his old Undisputed Era partner Bobby Fish on last week’s AEW Rampage. It turns out Matt & Nick Jackson are legitimately injured, as the two confirmed on this week’s Being The Elite that Matt has an injured neck while Nick is dealing with a nagging foot injury.

This comes hot off the heels of Kenny Omega confirming that he’d be stepping away from AEW programming for the foreseeable future to undergo surgery for a number of injuries. Omega was given a send-off at the end of the latest Being The Elite.

The Bucks started 2021 as AEW’s tag team champions and wouldn’t drop them until their Match of the Year contender Steel Cage Match with The Lucha Bros. at the All Out pay-per-view back in September. Back at the start of their reign (before they turned heel), the two told Sports Illustrated they didn’t want to be champions until at least 2021.

“If we’d won them right away, there wouldn’t have been a struggle for our characters,” Nick Jackson said.. “We actually wanted to hold back for another year, so winning now was a Tony [Khan] call, but I’m glad it happened at the pay-per-view. It felt special, and winning it from FTR in this rivalry, in a match we never thought would happen, took it over the top.”

“We wanted our story to be painful,” Matt Jackson added “So we kept losing, and when you finally thought we’d start winning, we’d lose more. Being fans, we know the feeling of when that pain turns to celebration, and this was the right time for us. We competed in arguably the biggest tag-team match of the last five years and finally won the tag titles in the company we helped start. Does it get any bigger than that?”

