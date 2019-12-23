Watch: The Young Bucks Parody the Viral Botch From Last Week’s AEW Dynamite

After listening to fans and fellow wrestlers poke fun at and harshly criticize the botch from last week’s AEW Dynamite that involved Dustin Rhodes and a masked member of The Dark Order, Matt and Nick Jackson decided to have a bit of fun on this week’s episode of Being The Elite. Early on in the video the Bucks try to kick Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels out of their Christmas party for rubbing in the fact that they retained their tag titles last week. Daniels made the comment that he didn’t like Matt’s wife’s cooking, but Matt revealed that they were actually eating Cracker Barrel catering. In a fit of rage he tackled Daniels onto a couch, then began punch the cushion next to his head. He then looked right at the camera before everyone started laughing.

The Young Bucks Rd did the punches from AEW Dynamite on BTE pic.twitter.com/6OMjQuGnHT — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) December 23, 2019

Rhodes took to Twitter days later to say he was embarrassed by the situation, then deleted his tweet.

“It’s almost 2020, and I am embarrassed at what I just saw in the great business that I still protect to this day,” Rhodes originally wrote. “Please learn how to punch. Or, better yet, come to my class that I hold weekly and I will teach you.”

“I deleted that tweet because he has come forward,” he later added. “Thanks. Work on your frickin punches. There are always going to be those out there that try and bring others down. When you see people exposing our business, call em out.”

Days after the episode aired, the Bucks both deleted their Twitter accounts. Matt took to Instagram on Monday to explain why.