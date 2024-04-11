AEW's Adam Copeland Takes Down Penta El Zero Miedo to Retain TNT Title on Dynamite

The TNT Championship was on the line during this week's AEW Dynamite, with Penta El Zero Miedo challenging TNT Champion Adam Copeland. Copeland wasted no time defending the Title after taking it from Christian Cage after a brutal battle, and Copeland once again went all out to defend his newly won Championship gold. Penta has never held a singles AEW Championship, so the fire was there right from the beginning, and Penta would stay aggressive throughout the match. At one point Penta looked to have Copeland locked in, but Copeland would catch a vulnerable Penta with a spear before going for the cover, retaining his TNT Title.

Penta was the aggressor early on, tackling Copeland and then going for a cover right off the bat. Penta stayed on Copeland, connecting from the top rope and then knocking Copeland out of the ring to the floor. Copeland took a second to regroup outside of the ring, but things were still going Penta's way back in the ring.

Penta kicked Copeland in the stomach and then delivered a hard chop to the Champion's chest, which caused Copeland to roll outside. Penta followed and threw Copeland into the ring post, and he threw Copeland into the steel steps right after. Penta then sat Copeland down and hit a superkick to the jaw, but a moment to celebrate helped Copeland get back into the match.

Copeland threw Penta over the barricade and into chairs and equipment. Penta got back in but was limping, and Copeland didn't let him get to his feet, delivering some stomps to his back before applying a hold in the center of the ring. Copeland slammed Penta down into another hold, but Penta broke out and hit a dropkick before going for a cover. Copeland kicked out and Penta applied a side headlock, and that led to a frantic sequence where the two traded dodges and counters before colliding in the center of the ring.

The two stars didn't even get to their feet before they exchanged strikes to the face. More forearms followed but Penta hit the Sling Blade, causing Copeland to roll out of the ring. Penta then hit a huge move over the ropes, knocking Copeland to the floor. Penta was in control at this point, wearing down the Champ, but he wasn't able to capitalize and go for the cover. That allowed Copeland to lock in a modified submission, though Penta broke the hold by grabbing the bottom rope.

Penta knocked Copeland into the turnbuckle and stomped on the Champ before going for a cover. Copeland kicked out, and the tables turned when Copeland countered a submission into one of his own. Penta was able to break the hold and connected with a kick to the head. Copeland broke up the next attack though, stopping Penta in his tracks with a kick. Penta charged full steam ahead at Copeland, but Copeland scooped Penta up and hit a power slam on the ring apron, and Penta hit the floor soon after.

Copeland then went for a spear but Penta moved out of the way, causing Copeland to spear Alex. Penta hit a superkick and then fought with Copeland up top before hitting a Code Red Avalanche, but Copeland kicked out. Penta went for the cover again but Copeland kicked out and then hit a spear on a diving Penta. That would be the end of Penta, as Copeland got the 3-count, retaining his TNT Championship.

The lights went out after the match and Julia Hart and Brody King appeared in the ring, with King attacking Copeland and throwing him into the corner before connecting with a boot to the side of the face. King applied a hold but then Willow Nightingale attacked Hart and King had to pull her away. Willow and Brody hit a staredown and then Copeland was back on his feet, pulling the rope down to send King flying to the floor.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!