Adam Copeland Brutally Defeats Christian Cage to Become Two-Time TNT Champion on Dynamite

Two former best friends are now bitter enemies, and Christian Cage and Adam Copeland attempted to put an end to their violent feud on AEW Dynamite. This is the third time the two stars have battled in AEW, but this time the stakes were considerably higher with the I Quit stipulation in effect, and that was on top of the match once again being for the TNT Championship. Copeland and Cage outdid themselves, and the match was appropriately brutal, with ladders, tables, chairs, barbed wire-covered chairs, and Spike all making appearances. After getting some key help to even the odds, a handcuffed cage was hit with brutal low blows, including one with Spike, and that ultimately led to Cage calling it quits and making Copeland the new TNT Champion.

The match started with Copeland throwing Cage into the corner turnbuckle and then driving Cage outside of the ring. Copeland pursued Cage through the crowd and then took a Bruins jersey and put it on Cage. Copeland then put a jersey on and the two threw strikes until Copeland knocked Cage for a loop, and the fight continued through the arena.

The battle made its way past the crowd and into the hallways, and eventually, the two stars returned to the ring. Copeland grabbed a ladder and went to work on punishing Cage, slamming him onto the top of it and then throwing Cage between the ladder back in the ring. Copeland stayed on the offensive, but Cage was able to turn things around after throwing Copeland's shoulder into the ring post.

Copeland was then slammed through a table by Cage, and Cage followed it up by slamming Copeland's face and head into the bottom of the ladder. Neither man was quitting though, and both men went for spears, which knocked them both to the mat. The battle then left the ring once again, but this time it headed to the ramp entrance, where Copeland threw Cage off the stage and to the concrete floor. Copeland then pulled out a hockey goal and threw Cage violently on top of it.

Cage made his way back to the ring and Copeland followed, but Shayna Wayne walked up behind Copeland with a hockey stick and delivered a low blow with it. Cage then broke the stick on Copeland's back, Cage continued to hit Copeland with the hockey stick before choking Copeland with it, but Copeland still wouldn't quit. Cage went to look for a weapon and found a chair, but Copeland dodged a ConChairTo with barbed wire.

Copeland tried to turn that around but Cage blocked the attack, only for Copeland to connect with the hockey stick before putting the hockey stick across Cage's mouth. Then Copeland took a string off his gear and choked Cage with it, and that prompted Cage's allies to attack Copeland.

Daddy Magic and Daniel Garcia ran out to attack Cage's friends, and that allowed Copeland to slam Killswich onto the barbed wire chair. Copeland then dove onto Killswitch and Nick Wayne, slamming them to the floor. Garcia had handcuffs and they attached Wayne and Killswitch to either side of the ring. That left Shayna, who ran out of the ring, ditching Cage. Everyone got shots in and Copeland hit a spear, and Copeland then handcuffed Cage to the ring post.

Copeland hit repeated kicks to the groin of Cage and then took out Spike and hit the low blow with it. Cage wouldn't say I Quit, and Copeland went to hit him in the head, but Cage finally screamed I Quit and stopped it from happening. Copeland is now the TNT Champion once again, and it was an epic end to this brutal feud.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments and you can also talk wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!