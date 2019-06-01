AJ Styles Has One More WWE ‘Dream Match’ On His List

Since coming to WWE in 2016, AJ Styles has had a series of dream matches that many fans thought they would never seen.

However, there’s one more on Styles’ own personal check list that he hasn’t gotten to yet.

Speaking to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal this week, Styles talked about possibly getting an opportunity to face a Lucha Libre legend.

“I’ve had a lot of dream matches here, but it isn’t up to me, it’s the WWE Universe and what they want, their dream match,” Styles explained. “They’re spending hard-earned money to see these dream matches, so I want to be sure I give that to them. I have yet to be able to get in there with Rey Mysterio like I would like to because I know how good he is. Any time I’m with [Luke] Gallows and [Karl] Anderson, I feel like we bring out the best in each other as far as entertainment goes.”

Styles recently faced off with Seth Rollins at WWE Money In The Bank, a dream return match. The two had faced off 13 years ago at an independent show in Styles’ home state of Iowa.

“I’ve been told that after that match, his parents realized he was going to be really good at this,” Styles said. “There was something about Seth that you can’t explain, but it’s an ‘It’ factor and he had it that young. 13 years ago, I was absolutely, 100 percent correct when I said Seth is going to be a big thing.”

After that point in time, Styles continued working for Impact Wrestling while Rollins (then Tyler Black) eventually made his way to Ring of Honor and then WWE. With Styles seemingly never headed to the WWE after a long career elsewhere, it seemed like we’d never get another match between the two.

Enter the 2016 Royal Rumble and a Pandora’s box of dream matches and return matches was once again possible. It’s been quite a three year stretch for AJ Styles.

Hopefully we get Styles taking on Mysterio down the line, but one would hope we will also get a return match between Styles and Rollins before all is said and done.