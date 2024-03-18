AJ Styles Pushing For Top Free Agent to Join WWE

WWE has largely struck out in recent free agency opportunities. The global leader in sports-entertainment had made pushes for former IWGP World Heavyweight Champions Jay White, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada, but all three ultimately opted to sign with All Elite Wrestling. The same goes for Mercedes Moné, as the former Sasha Banks had talks with WWE this past December but the two were unable to come together on terms. WWE's refocus towards recruiting collegiate athletes within its "Next in Line" program could explain its lack of aggressiveness towards pursuing top free agents, but that does not mean the company has abandoned the larger wrestling scene altogether.

Seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga has been tied to WWE for years, and the knot could finally be formed in the coming weeks. Tama officially wrapped up with New Japan Pro Wrestling this past February and has been rumored to be WWE bound ever since.

AJ Styles Pushing For Tama Tonga in WWE

Bullet Club's former frontman wants his old stablemate in WWE.

Speaking on Battleground, AJ Styles responded to the rumor that Tama Tonga could be heading to a WWE locker room, revealing that he has been pushing for this union to happen for years.

"This guy can get after it. I know how good Tama is. The fact that he may be coming over would be awesome. I was hoping he would come over a long time ago," Styles said. "He didn't have any interest back then. If there is interest now, he's making the right decision."

Tama is an original member of Bullet Club, forming the group alongside Prince Devitt (WWE's Finn Balor), Bad Luck Fale, and Karl Anderson. He would stay with the group for the next decade, working under future leaders like Styles, Kenny Omega, and Jay White. If he is to go to WWE, Tama has built-in alliances or feuds with both Styles and Balor, but an untapped avenue of his history may provide the most fruitful path.

Tama is the nephew of Haku, a wrestling legend who also serves as Tama's adopted father. While his family does not have any blood relation to the Anoa'i pedigree, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has often referred to Haku as his "Uncle Tonga." If Tama is shown the same respect by The Rock upon his anticipated WWE debut, there is potential for him to link up with The Bloodline.