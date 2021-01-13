Tama Tonga Takes Shots at Kenny Omega Over AEW's Bullet Club 'Reunion'

✖

Last week's AEW Dynamite went off the air with a pseudo-Bullet Club reunion involving Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. All five men were prominent members of the New Japan Pro-Wrestling faction at one point or another, but they all gradually left the group as they departed for other promotions. And while their shared history in the faction has been referenced on AEW and Impact Wrestling programming ever since, they aren't allowed to call themselves "Bullet Club" because a) New Japan still holds the trademark and b) the group is still alive and well in the Japan-based promotion. Tama Tonga, one of the groups found members alongside Anderson, Bad Luck Fale and Prince Devitt (Finn Balor), shared his thoughts on the situation during the latest episode of Tama's Island.

"What got me triggered was when I saw Kenny Omega go, 'Bullet Club.' Oh, you son of a bitch, you," Tonga said (h/t Fightful). "The one guy who tried to dismantle us from the inside, split us into two, the guy who tried to ruin Bullet Club is now using Bullet Club in an angle. A reunion? How can there be a reunion when Bullet Club is still here? They should have called it something else. All of ya'll have gone and tried to do different things in another company. No matter what, you're not Bullet Club. That's a slap in the face to us. If you're the OGs, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, and you're promoting this as Bullet Club....damn dude.

"Ya'll do your thing and do whatever the hell you want, but do not call it Bullet Club because you are not Bullet Club," he continued. "Are you going to come to Japan and that's a reunion for us too? Nah. I'm pissed off. They sold out for a quick buck. Once a sell out, always a sell out. For people saying, 'Oh, The Elite is spreading the Bullet Club name.' No. The Elite is spreading The Elite name. That's how it was and always will be."

It's always hard to tell when Tonga is playing into a possible storyline with his comments since he often stays in character regardless of setting. He's been taking shots at Omega and the other former members on Twitter in recent weeks, saying that anybody who wasn't in Bullet Club in 2020 isn't really in the group. The group's current prominent members include the Guerrillas of Destiny, Jay White, Kenta, Evil, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori.

New Japan should send a cease & desist to your bootleg BulletClub #4Life https://t.co/ZBqD9LthuQ — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) January 9, 2021

Do you agree with Tonga's comments? Or is this leading to a bigger storyline down the road? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!