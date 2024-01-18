Bullet Club Gold Finally Wins Championships on AEW Dynamite

In a company overflowing with factions, Bullet Club Gold has outshined the ensemble. The spin-off of New Japan Pro Wrestling's historic gaijin stable officially cemented itself in AEW in early 2023 when Jay White joined the company on a full-time basis. White was the former leader of NJPW's Bullet Club and ran with Juice Robinson in the Far East, and when both men found themselves in AEW, they rejoined forces. Going by Bullet Club Gold, this tandem started off as just that, a two-man unit within AEW. That changed when White and Robinson began getting backed up by Austin and Colten Gunn. Come Summer 2023, The Gunns were high-rolling with the Bang Bang Gang.

Bullet Club Gold did hit a significant road bump this past fall when Robinson went down with an injury and White lost the AEW Full Gear main event in humiliating fashion. That said, a strong performance by White in the AEW Continental Classic coupled with The Gunns remaining red-hot in the tag division maintained Bullet Club Gold's momentum. Beyond that, a sudden babyface turn gave the top-shelf gunslingers a fresh coat of paint, one which they rocked into another championship opportunity on AEW Dynamite.

Bullet Club Gold Win ROH Six-Man Championships

(Photo: AEW)

The Bang Bang Gang has captured the Ring of Honor Six-Man Championships.

The trio of Jay White and The Gunns challenged ROH Six-Man Champions Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony) tonight on AEW Dynamite. The two teams battled for about 15 minutes before shenanigans ensued. Mogul Embassy's manager Prince Nana attempted to strike White with one of the ROH Six-Man Titles but The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens was able to intervene in time. The Acclaimed and Bullet Club Gold had formed an "enemy of my enemy"-style alliance earlier this month in an effort to take out the Undisputed Kingdom together.

Jay White is doing what he can to combat the power of Toa Liona



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@JayWhiteNZ | @ToaLiona pic.twitter.com/J9pBbl1RnS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2024

AWith Nana now out of the equation, White nailed Bishop Kaun with a Blade Runner to secure the 1-2-3 and the championship victory. This marks White and The Gunns' first title wins in Ring of Honor, as none of the three men had held ROH gold prior to this. This is also the first time that Bullet Club Gold has championships within its ranks. While The Gunns did previously reign with the AEW World Tag Team Championships in 2023, that run came before Bullet Club Gold was formed.

