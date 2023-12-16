AJ Styles Turns Heel in WWE SmackDown Return

The Tribal Chief made his return to WWE SmackDown, but he wasn't the only big return by the end of the night. Reigns made his presence felt after Randy Orton took down Jimmy Uso, as Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy would all take on Orton and LA Knight in a chaotic brawl. Knight and Orton were getting overwhelmed by the Bloodline but got some unexpected help in the form of a returning AJ Styles, who was quick to jump into the fray with the people who attacked him. They managed to clear the ring, but then Styles clotheslined LA Knight out of nowhere, turning heel and walking right past the Bloodline as he walked backstage.

Orton would face Jimmy Uso in the main event of Smackdown, and looked aggressive right from the very start. Jimmy would gain control though after countering a DDT, but couldn't keep The Viper down for very long. Orton was able to turn things around hit the DDT and put Jimmy away, but then Solo Sikoa came out to the ring.

He was cut off by LA Knight though, who attacked him before he could get to the ring. Unfortunately, The Bloodline gained the numbers advantage again when Reigns came out, and he ended up in the ring one-on-one with Orton for a minute. Orton was getting the best of the confrontation but soon Jimmy was back in it and overwhelming Orton.

Knight got back on his feet and broke it up, but then Sikoa was also back up and attacking Knight, overwhelming the faces once again. Then AJ Styles' music played and Reigns walked up to meet him, but Styles was on the other side of the ring and hit a Phenomenal forearm on Reigns. Styles kicked Sikoa and then all three cleared the ring of the Bloodline.

As the faces celebrated putting The Bloodline on their heels, Styles hit Knight with a clothesline, shocking everyone. Orton didn't know what to make of it and then Styles walked right past Reigns, Sikoa, and Jimmy as he headed to the back. Styles didn't have much to share afterward either, as when approached for an interview Styles shared nothing and just kept walking.

What was also notable was that Styles appeared by himself and not alongside his O.C. teammates. Michin appeared earlier in the show but in a losing effort against Damage CTRL, and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson didn't appear on TV. That said, reports say that Gallows and Anderson are fully ready to go, and now that Styles is back in action, it shouldn't be long until we see the whole group making a difference.

Are you excited for Styles' return on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!