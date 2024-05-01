WWE Backlash: Betting Odds Favor Two New Champions to Be Crowned

WWE WrestleMania 40 altered the landscape of WWE in a way that hasn't been done in years. In one fell swoop, six different championships changed hands over the course of the Showcase of the Immortals weekend, as Cody Rhodes won the WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest both captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Sami Zayn secured the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Bayley became WWE Women's Champion, Awesome Truth left with the Raw Tag Team Titles and A-Town Down Under took home the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. With so many fresh champions going into WWE's first post-WrestleMania premium live event, WWE Backlash, odds are in the titleholders' favors to retain their gold.

Two New Champions Favored For WWE Backlash

(Photo: WWE)

Not all titles are safe when WWE heads overseas.

Courtesy of BetOnline, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are overwhelming favorites at -1500 to defeat WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, who sit at +600. Asuka and Sane, collectively known as The Kabuki Warriors, have reigned with the Women's Tag Titles since January and are in the middle of their second run with the gold. Their first reign, one that is recognized as being for 180 days, is the longest reign in WWE Women's Tag Team Championship history.

If Cargill and Belair do emerge victorious, the title win would represent a significant milestone for both of their WWE careers. For Cargill, it would be her first championship within the company. It would also represent her second title overall, as she previously reigned as the inaugural AEW TBS Champion for a record-setting 508 days. That reign is the longest championship reign in AEW history across any of the company's sanctioned titles. For Belair, a WWE Women's Tag Title win would make her a triple crown champion within WWE, having already reigned with both of the main roster women's singles titles.

Cargill and Belair are the only challengers favored at WWE Backlash. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes (-4000), WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest (-4000), and WWE Women's Champion Bayley (-800) all sit as heavy favorites going into the show. The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga vs. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton is the narrowest margin of the night, with the heel faction at -500 and the babyface duo at +300.

WWE Backlash goes down on Saturday, May 4th at 1:00 PM ET.