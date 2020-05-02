AJ Styles Set For WWE Raw Return This Week

AJ Styles has been absent from WWE television since losing in a Boneyard Match to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 almost one month ago. That match, helping to kickoff an appetite for more cinematic matches in WWE, was widely praised at the time. Since then, both Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, Styles' sidekicks, have also been released from the company. So when Styles does return, it will be with some different surroundings to say the least. Plus, how will WWE play up Styles positioning on the card after losing the match to The Undertaker? Does he return with the same look and attitude or changed up a bit?

According to an exclusive report filed by POST Wrestling, we should start getting answers this week. POST's John Pollock reports that Styles is slated to make his return to WWE television this Monday night during Raw at the WWE Performance Center. His report also notes that Styles is set to play a role in next Sunday's WWE Money In The Bank PPV event.

Styles has been kept off television to sell the finish of the Boneyard Match where he was buried alive by The Undertaker.

As mentioned, Styles won't have his former O.C. teammates behind him when he does make his return to WWE this week. A few weeks back, Styles addressed the release of his friends while streaming on his Mixer channel.

"If you didn't know Gallows and Anderson, guys who were like my brothers, were released yesterday and it uh...that one hurt, that one hurt really bad. Really bad," Styles said at the time.

He continued, ""I mean, it's just like the only way I know how to explain it is like these guys are my family and I couldn't take care of my little brothers, you know what I'm saying? Like that's the way I feel about it," Styles said. "Like I'm the oldest and I'm supposed to take care of them and I didn't manage to do that and I feel responsible in some weird way for them being released. It's devastating, I don't know any other way to explain it."

