Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Celebrity Crushes, Awkward Dating Experiences Growing Up

Alexa Bliss's new podcast, Uncool With Alexa Bliss, has been a fun listening experience so far as Bliss interviews celebrities each and every week about some of their embarassing and awkward experiences while growing up. In promoting the podcast, Bliss spoke with Metro and discussed her own embarassing dating moments and celebrity crushes growing up. In particular, she revealed that she wasn't allowed to do date for a lot of her teenage years and didn't have her first boyfriend until she was a senior in high school.

"I wasn't allowed to date growing up," Bliss said. "My parents didn't let me date, really. I didn't have my first boyfriend until [my] senior year of high school. I didn't really go on dates. When you're a senior in high school, where are you gonna go? We'd all go to the movies with our friends, but I don't really have any embarrassing one on one dates."

As she has spoken about previously, Bliss had a major crush on her neighbor and did whatever she could to get him to take notice.

"I have a lot of embarrassing stories of trying to get my neighbor Cory to like me growing up," she explained. "I would buy Pokemon cards because he had Pokemon cards, and I learned to skateboard because he skateboarded. Silly little things [like that].

"One time, I was riding my bike, and I saw Cory skateboarding next door. I looked over at him, and as I was waving, I ran my bike into my dad's parked car and just ate it! Not my best moment, but it definitely happened."

When it comes to celebrity crushes, Lance Bass of *NSYNC was a major one. Bliss recently told Bass, who has appeared on her show, that she told him that she loved him at a concert and he didn't reciprocate the love. She's also spoke about crushing on Taylor Hanson, who has also been interviewed for the show.

"Those were my childhood crushes," Bliss said. "I told Lance that at an *NSYNC concert. I told him I loved him and he didn't say it back. So, I called him out on that one... He said he didn't hear me, but I said it loud enough."

Uncool With Alexa Bliss released every week on Tuesdays. ComicBook spoke with Bliss about the podcast just prior to its premiere, and you can read that interview at this link.